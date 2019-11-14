Live Now
Man has soccer ball-sized tumor removed from his neck

CHICAGO, Ill. (CNN) — For months, a man in New Jersey tried to find a doctor to help him, someone who would remove a massive tumor from his neck.

Milton Wingert went from doctor to doctor to have them look at this soccer-ball sized, cancerous tumor, hoping someone would agree to remove it.

But they all said no, worried about the associated risk in performing the procedure.

It went on for months like that until he finally got a yes from a head and neck surgeon at Chicago’s Mount Sinai Hospital.

Even with potential complications, his doctor said the operation was possible.

After a seven-hour surgery, the tumor was gone.

Wingert is still in the hospital, but his doctor says it’s only the beginning of recovery for the 81-year-old.

