Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Man found in freezer was husband of recently deceased woman

Weird News

by: BRADY McCOMBS, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A man whose body was in a freezer for as long as 11 years was the husband of the woman who had recently died in their apartment west of Salt Lake City, police said Tuesday.

But the autopsy that nailed down his identity didn’t help investigators solve how he died, who killed him or exactly how long his body was tucked into the chest freezer inside the couple’s apartment, said Tooele Police Sgt. Jeremy Hansen.

Officers discovered the body of Paul Edwards Mathers, 69, last Friday after finding his wife dead on the bed when they went there to check on her after she hadn’t been seen in two weeks.

Detectives couldn’t tell from looking at the fully intact body how he died, but suspect foul play, Hansen said.

The death of his wife, Jeanne Souron-Mathers, 75, is not considered suspicious.

They don’t know if she was involved in her husband’s death, Hansen said.

Detectives estimate the man’s body was in the freezer from between 1 and 11 years based on when residents in the apartment complex say they last saw him. The autopsy didn’t narrow down that time frame, Hansen said.

Souron-Mathers had lived in the apartment since 2007 in the city of Tooele, which has about 35,000 residents and is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Salt Lake City.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories