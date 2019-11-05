Live Now
Man fatally stabbed in fight linked to Popeyes chicken sandwich

Weird News
(CBS)- A man was stabbed to death in Maryland on Monday in a fight linked to a Popeyes chicken sandwich, CBS Baltimore reports. The stabbing happened outside one of the fast food chain’s restaurants in Prince George County, police said.

Prince George County Police spokesperson Jennifer Donelan said the fight involved two men who were in line for the release of a new chicken sandwich. It appears one may have cut in line in front of the other, Donelan said.

“We have been able to determine that preliminarily that this is related to the release of the sandwich here at this restaurant,” Donelan said.

Officers were called to the scene for a report of a fight, and when they arrived they found a 28-year-old man in the parking lot with multiple stab wounds. The man was taken to an area hospital where he later died, police said.

Popeyes re-released the popular meal last weekend after it quickly sold out nationwide over the summer. Since the sandwich made its debut in August, social media has exploded with positive reviews by customers. It was in part ignited by a tongue-in-cheek feud with fast-food competitors. 

