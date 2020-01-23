Live Now
Man dies after being attacked by his rooster on way to cockfight

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

NEW DELHI, India (KRON) – A man has died in India after a fight with his rooster as the two were on their way to a cockfight.

Saripalli Chanavenkateshwaram Rao, 59, was hit in the neck with a blade tied to the rooster’s claw on Jan. 15, CNN reports.

Officials said the man was a regular at local cockfights and was on his way to enter the rooster in a competition when it tried to get away and break free.

A police spokesperson told CNN the father of three was taken to the hospital where he later died from a stroke.

Rao lived in a village in southern India’s Andhra Pradesh state.

Cockfighting has been illegal in India since 1960 but continues to cause problems around the country.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

