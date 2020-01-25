Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Man cited for using fake skeleton to drive in HOV lane

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

This Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, photo provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety shows a dummy skeleton found after a State Trooper traffic stop of a 62-year-old man for an HOV lane violation in Phoenix. (Arizona Department of Public Safety via AP)

PHOENIX (AP) — A 62-year-old man was cited in Arizona this week after trying to disguise a fake skeleton as a passenger just to use the HOV lane.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a trooper pulled over the man on Thursday after noticing he had placed a fake skeleton in the passenger’s front seat.

The skeleton was sitting upright, wearing a hat and tied to the front seat.

Department spokesman Raul Garcia said troopers cite about 7,000 HOV lane violators every year. Last April, a man was pulled over after driving in the HOV lane with a mannequin wearing a sweatshirt, baseball cap and sunglasses.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
49°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
49°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

55°F Broken Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
49°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

56°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
49°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Sidebar

Trending Stories