NEW YORK (CNN)- No trip to the Big Apple is complete without a few quintessentially New York experiences: grabbing a gigantic slice of NYC-style pizza; strolling across the Brooklyn Bridge on a clear morning; and, of course, coming face-to-toe with a cat-sized rat on the subway.

But that last time-honored tradition has vexed city planners for centuries with rodents blighting New York City's tunnels, streets and businesses for as long as the city has existed.