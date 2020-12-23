KFC apparently isn’t joking about launching a gaming console that also warms your chicken

(NEXSTAR) – If you’re having trouble getting your hands on a PS5, perhaps you should consider springing for the greasiest gaming console likely to hit the market: the KFConsole

In what sounds like an April fools joke being forced into reality, Kentucky Fried Chicken has teamed up with CoolMaster on a gaming device that will also featue a built-in “chicken chamber” to keep food warm while you play.

According to a joint product announcement, the device will use the console’s natural heat and airflow systems to warm the chicken while providing a high-quality gaming experience.

“Enjoy smooth and fluid high-frame-rate gameplay at up to 240fps for ALL games, with support for 240Hz output on 4k displays,” reads the product website.

KFC teased the device back in June, but many thought it was just a clever ploy by a marketing team known for tapping Mario Lopez to play Colonel Sanders in a Lifetime movie, among other stunts.

A new, very over the top ad for the KFConsole suggests they aren’t joking, just pushing forward on a new frontier of technological innovation.

The console wars are 𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓.



Introducing the KFConsole. #PowerYourHunger pic.twitter.com/k7AM6g61Ip — KFC Gaming (@kfcgaming) December 22, 2020

Real or not, the KFConsole is getting attention, a promotional clip released Tuesday already had over 1.6 million views as of Wednesday.