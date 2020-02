It’s the partnership you never knew you needed — or maybe wanted….

Crocs and Kentucky Fried Chicken have joined forces, and created the KFC and Crocs Bucket Clogs.

This limited-edition shoe is covered in a fried chicken print. The base has the iconic KFC red-stripe bucket look. And it comes with two attachable charms that look — and smell — like fried chicken. (Though, the official Crocs site notes they are not for human consumption.)

The shoe is $59.99 and will be available this spring.