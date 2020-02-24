Live Now
It’s sweet and savory, but would you eat it? KFC’s Chicken & Donut Sandwich

On First Bite with Brendan, we review the new KFC sandwich

by: Brendan Reynolds

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Kentucky Fried Chicken is now offering doughnuts along with their signature recipe.

For a limited time only, the fried chicken chain will offer a sandwich in which doughnuts are in place for the buns; and for those less adventurous, the doughnuts can be offered on the side of a chicken basket.

KFC tested the sweet and salty combo back in 2019 at around 40 locations throughout Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as Richmond and Norfolk, Virginia.

Click here to calculate your own KFC meal.

