Iowa man claims coyote is support animal, but city has confiscated it for safety reasons

WATERLOO, Iowa (CNN/KCRG) — An Iowa man says an abandoned coyote pup he adopted became his emotional support animal. Now, he’s hiring an attorney to get the animal back from the sanctuary where officials placed him.

Back in April, Matt Stokes first noticed a pack of coyotes. He says this area was their home, located in an old shed on his property in Waterloo.

“They ain’t bothered me and they keep the raccoons away and woodchucks away,” said Stokes. “I said it works out having them here.”

But that only lasted a few weeks.

Stokes says shortly after, the mom and other pups left, leaving just one behind.

“So I put food out again and water and kept checking him for another week,” said Stokes. “It was two weeks, he was out here by himself.”

So Stokes named the coyote Drifter.

He says the pup helped with his own illnesses.

“If it was for him I would probably be missing my toe, or my foot or my leg,” said Stokes. “‘Cause I got an infection of the bone. I had to make sure I took care of myself so I could take care of him.”

During all the time they bonded, Stokes says he never felt unsafe. That’s why he was shocked to receive a call from Waterloo Police that authorities removed Drifter from the property.

The animal is now at Wildthunder Wildlife and Animal Rehabilitation Sanctuary in Independence. Staff there would not go on camera with TV-9 for an interview.

But the owner said the goal is to release Drifter back into the wild, adding it’s a coyote’s natural born right to be free.

The owner also said it’s dangerous for coyotes to run through neighborhoods.

“He’s never been wild, he’s always been tame,” said Stokes.

But Stokes is fighting to get the coyote back to his home. He even has a doctor’s note certifying Drifter as an emotional support animal that helps with depression and anxiety. And he plans to apply for a license to keep a dangerous animal through the Iowa Department of Agriculture.

Stokes believes doing so will help both him and Drifter.

“He’ll never make it in the wild. He won’t make it a day.”

Stokes had told neighbors the coyote was a German shepherd.