Indiana Woman found dead with 8-foot python around her neck

Weird News
OXFORD, Ind. (AP) — Police say a woman has been found dead with an 8-foot-long (2.4-meter-long) python wrapped around her neck at a snake-laden home in northern Indiana.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley says 36-year-old Laura Hurst of Battle Ground, Indiana, was found unresponsive Wednesday night on the floor of a home in Oxford, with the snake wrapped loosely around her neck.

Riley says the person who found the woman removed the reticulated python from her neck, but medics were unable to revive her. The woman’s cause of death remains under investigation, with an autopsy scheduled Friday.

Riley says about 140 snakes were found in the home about 20 miles (32.19 kilometers) northwest of Lafayette. He said the woman owned about 20 of them and had visited the home about twice a week.

