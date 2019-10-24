Breaking News
Some local community, sports events dates changed due to rainy weekend weather
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

In time for Halloween, museum holds creepiest doll contest

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

This Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 photo provided by Christine Rule shows a vintage doll that is part of the creepiest dolls collection at the History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester, Minn. The museum has turned its dolls loose just in time for Halloween and has posted photos and videos of its miniature terrors on social media, taking votes for the most nightmarish one. (Christine Rule via AP)

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota museum has turned its creepiest dolls loose just in time for Halloween.

The History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester has posted photos and videos of its miniature terrors on social media, taking votes for the most nightmarish one.

Curator Dan Nowakowski told Minnesota Public Radio that for a lot of the dolls, the freakiness is all in the eyes. Some have movable eyelids that snap open when you lift the dolls up. The paint has chipped off the face of another contender, leaving it looking like a mummy.

Nowakowski says the dolls weren’t intended to be frightening when they were made, but damage from play and the passage of time have turned them creepy.

Voting continues through Thursday. The winner and runner-up will be displayed over Halloween.

___

Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News, http://www.mprnews.org

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 56F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
60°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 56F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
60°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 57F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch.
60°F Periods of rain. Low 57F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

60°F Broken Clouds Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 58F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
60°F Periods of rain. Low 58F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar