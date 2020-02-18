Breaking News
Drew Brees says he’s coming back for 2020 season
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

In Disney version of “Extreme Makeover,” castle gets updated

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Disney officials said Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, that the iconic Cinderella Castle would be renovated over the next several months. The most noticeable changes will be the addition of gold trim to most of the castle and the darkening of the blue hue on the castle’s turrets. Work on the castle will last through the summer. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Even Cinderella needs an “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.”

Disney officials said Monday that the iconic Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World in Florida would be renovated over the next several months.

The most noticeable changes will be the addition of gold trim to most of the castle and the darkening of the blue hue on the castle’s turrets. The castle is located in the Magic Kingdom park.

Work on the castle will last through the summer. Despite the work, shows at the castle will continue as usual, Jason Kirk, a vice president of the Magic Kingdom, said in a blog post.

The renovation is coming during the 70th anniversary of the release of the 1950 classic animated film, “Cinderella.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
53°F Cloudy with showers. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

76°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 78°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 54F. ESE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
53°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 54F. ESE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

75°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 75°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 52F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
53°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 52F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
53°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
57°F Cloudy with showers. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar