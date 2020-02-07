Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

‘I’m the sheriff’: Detroit-area lawman stops phony cop car

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 1, 2018, file photo, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard speaks during a news conference in Pontiac, Mich. A man driving what appeared to be a police car didn’t fool a suspicious sheriff in suburban Detroit. Bouchard said he was driving away from a meeting Thursday, Feb. 7, 2020, when he spotted a vehicle with police-style bumpers, an array of lights on the back and a decal that read “emergency response.” Bouchard activated his emergency lights and stopped the vehicle. He said there was a fake radar on the dashboard and a police-style computer. He also discovered a loaded gun and a large knife. (Max Ortiz/Detroit News via AP File)

WATERFORD, Mich. (AP) — A man driving what appeared to be a police car didn’t fool a suspicious sheriff in suburban Detroit.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said he was driving away from a meeting Thursday when he spotted a vehicle with police-style bumpers, an array of lights on the back and a decal that read “emergency response.”

Bouchard activated his emergency lights and stopped the vehicle. He said there was a fake radar on the dashboard and a police-style computer. He also discovered a loaded gun and a large knife.

“He looks at me and says, ‘Who are you?’ And I said, ‘I’m the sheriff. Who are you?'” Bouchard told WDIV-TV.

The man was arrested. Charges are pending.

“We want to know if anybody had been stopped by this vehicle,” the sheriff said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
47°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies during the evening giving way to clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
47°F Mostly clear skies during the evening giving way to clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
47°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories