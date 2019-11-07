Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Illinois woman stabs man over dirty dishes

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)- A Rockford man was allegedly stabbed by his cousin after she says he left dirty dishes in the sink.

Rockford Police Officers responded to the 600 block of Score Street on November 4th in relation to an aggravated battery.

When officers arrived they found the brother of the victim walking outside of the residence, who directed them to the victim who was near Kishwaukee Street.

Officers were able to speak with the victim, and say he had cuts on his left hand and his left cheek.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim explained to officers that 25-year-old Kalia Butler, his cousin, stabbed him after he left a dirty bowl in the sink.

Butler told police that she and the victim got into an argument and his brother broke up the fight. When the two brothers went downstairs and got in a car, Butler allegedly followed them out and stabbed the victim in the face and hands.

Butler admitted to officers that she had stabbed the victim because she was mad.

Butler is charged with two counts of Aggravated Battery.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

76°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
58°F Cloudy. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

77°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
58°F Cloudy. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

77°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
52°F A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories