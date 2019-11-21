Illinois officer fined $350 for illegally parking patrol car

Live Now
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois police officer has been ticketed for parking his patrol car in a handicapped-accessible parking space.

Lakemoor Police Chief David Godlewski said Tuesday that the officer was issued a $350 fine Sunday for parking illegally at the Lakemoor Crossings Shopping Center.

The Northwest Herald reports that a resident texted the chief about the parking infraction on Sunday. The department also received calls, and one resident posted a photo of the Lakemoor Police SUV on Facebook.

The police chef says the officer is being disciplined and declined to release his name.

Godlewski notes that the officer is apologetic and remorseful, and that he has taken full responsibility for his actions.

In October, a McHenry County Sheriff’s officer also was issued a citation for parking in a handicapped-accessible parking space.

Information from: The Northwest Herald, http://www.nwherald.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

