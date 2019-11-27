Hikers answer plea to find wedding ring lost on mountaintop

Live Now
In this Nov. 13, 2019, photo provided by Brendan Cheever, Tom Gately displays a gold wedding band he found by using a metal detector on snow covered on Mount Hancock New Hampshire’s White Mountains. Bill Giguere, of North Andover, Mass., had been wearing the ring for three years and put out a plea to a hiking group for help after he lost it while hiking the previous week. (Brendan Cheever via AP)

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A man’s quest to find his wedding ring on a 4,000-foot snow-covered mountain in New Hampshire has been completed by a couple of hikers — and a metal detector.

WMUR-TV reports Bill Giguere, of Massachusetts, recently lost the gold band on Mount Hancock. Giguere, who had been wearing it for three years, put out a plea to a hiking group for help.

Tom Gately saw the post but had doubts about finding the ring along the 10-mile loop trail Giguere hiked.

Giguere said the most likely spot was at a lookout where he changed gloves.

Gately and fellow hiker Brendan Cheever set out with a metal detector.

Cheever says that “it beeped and he’s, like, ‘I think I found it,’ and everybody’s, like, ‘What?’ and he just started scratching in the snow. There it was!”

___

This story has been updated to correct that Cheever said “It beeped …” instead of Gately.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

