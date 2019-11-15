Live Now
Hardee’s tests out ‘Thanksgiving in a Box’ meals

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: KQRE)

(KRQE) – Hardee’s may be starting a new practice of adding seasonal meals to its menu. The fast-food giant announced this week that it is testing an item called “Thanksgiving in a Box”.

It’s a limited time offer that the company says puts a spin on holiday flavors. It includes stuffing breaded tenders, sweet potato waffle fries, toasted onion coated green beans, and chicken gravy.

Hardee’s is pitching it as a tasty, stress-free alternative to traditional holiday favorites. The chain is testing the meal at participating Jacksonville, Florida restaurants through December 3 while supplies last.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

