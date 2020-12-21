Hang-gliding Santa rescued from power lines

RIO LINDA, Calif. (KCRA) —Santa, leave the flying to the reindeer.

A hang-gliding Santa Claus missed his mark but avoided injury after getting stuck on power lines Sunday in California.

The California Highway Patrol’s North Sacramento Office said in a Facebook post: “Turns out Santa was trying to get some last-minute fun in before the holiday and got into a hot wire situation.”

Power was shut off to about 200 customers in the area while Santa was rescued.

“Immediately after power was shut off, we were able to move firefighters up into the power line and then lower the pilot — Santa Claus — down to safety,” said Chris Vestal with Sac Metro Fire.

Vestal said the man was trying to do something nice for kids in the community.

“He was trying to deliver candy canes to kids that were playing through in the community. We commend him for that. It’s unfortunate, but we all need to remember that there’s still good out in the world there are people doing good things and look at the brightness of the holiday season,” Vestal said.

Santa wasn’t injured in the mishap.