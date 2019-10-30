Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Halloween display with guillotine riles some in Utah city

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (AP) — Officials in a Utah community say they’ve received “more than a few” complaints over a family’s Halloween display that includes a guillotine chopping off the heads of baby dolls.

However, the city attorney for Brigham City, Michael Christiansen, said the display isn’t a public nuisance under the city code even though “it’s distasteful to some.”

KUTV-TV reports that In addition to the guillotine, the lawn display also includes a bloody nurse standing over a baby incubator containing angry looking babies and baby parts.

Julie Bawden said her family’s annual Halloween displays are just intended “to be spooky and fun.”

Neighbor Claudia Perry said she objects to the display, saying it’s too much. In Perry’s words, “how far are they going to go? And where are we going to stop?”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

45°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

43°F Broken Clouds Feels like 35°
Wind
20 mph NNW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

43°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
15 mph NNW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

46°F Overcast Feels like °
Wind
mph
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

47°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar