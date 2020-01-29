Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Giraffe still missing after 2 escape from truck in Thailand

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

BANGKOK (AP) — Has anyone seen a giraffe running on a highway in Thailand?

Two giraffes escaped from a truck and only one has been caught.

The pair were being transported Tuesday from a Bangkok airport to a new zoo in Prachinburi province. When the truck stopped at an intersection, the giraffes jumped out and ran away, local media reported.

Their escape caused a traffic jam and some motorists honked their horns to scare the giraffes away.

A video posted on social media showed a giraffe galloping in the middle of a road during daytime, while another filmed at dusk showed a giraffe in front of a bush, with vehicles passing in the background.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Mainly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Overcast. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
44°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories