Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Get paid $5,000 to live in a Scottish castle while drinking bottomless coffee

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

(KRON) – If you love coffee and castles and all things royalty – this may be the dream job for you!

Coffee company Gevalia Kaffe is looking for its next “Coffee Queen,” who will reign over a Scottish castle for a week and get paid $5,000 as a “salary,” in addition to an all-expenses paid trip to Scotland for two with accommodations for 6 nights.

The Coffee Queen will rule over Carlowrie Castle, which is located in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh.

The castle boasts 12 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and 32 acres of land.

The Coffee Queen will also receive $2,000 in spending money, as well as a personal chef, butler, and a coffee-infused spa treatment for two.

“Gevalia believes a Queen is anyone who transforms into the most confident version of themselves after that first cup of coffee—they speak their minds, are self-aware, and aren’t afraid to make fun of themselves,” the company said in a statement.

Wishful applicants can apply through Dec. 21 by submitting a 250-character essay online about why you’d make the perfect coffee queen.

According to the official rules, submissions will be judged on attitude, creativity, and more.

The winner will be notified a week after the competition closes on Dec. 21.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
49°F Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
2 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories