Germans flock to Frankenstein Castle for spooky Halloween

Weird News
An actor depicting Frankenstein poses in the medieval Frankenstein Castle about 35 kilometers (22 miles) south of Frankfurt, Germany Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. For 42 years the castle stages spooky Halloween events with monsters and live shows on three weekends around Halloween. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

FRANKENSTEIN CASTLE, Germany (AP) — Medieval Frankenstein Castle has become a favorite haunt for Germans celebrating Halloween, a tradition that’s grown increasingly popular in continental Europe in recent years.

The crumbling castle, located 35 kilometers (22 miles) south of Frankfurt, has been staging spooky festivals since 1977 featuring monsters, gore and spine-chilling live shows.

On Saturday night, about 2,500 revelers — many in costumes — flocked to the castle, where they were entertained by 130 actors.

While the castle’s name reminds some of English novelist Mary Shelley’s 19th-century book about the man who creates a monster, historians are skeptical that it actually inspired the author.

The House of Frankenstein is believed to have first built a castle at the site in the mid-13th century.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

