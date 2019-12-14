Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Georgia man arrested after calling police 3 times to confess

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON, Ga. (AP) — A man apparently felt so bad about breaking the law that he called police three times to confess, according to police in Georgia.

Lt. Tim Watkins of the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office told the Thomasville Times-Enterprise that a man called at 5 a.m. Friday to say he had stolen a car in Thomasville and was about 12 miles (20 kilometers) away in the smaller town of Boston.

A Boston police officer went looking for the Chevrolet Impala and 29-year-old Quent Rashed Lankford, but could find neither. Lankford called back again, and finally called a third time to say he had broken into a convenience store and was drinking beer.

“He wanted to confess and turn himself in,” Watkins said. “He called three times.”

That was enough for Boston police to track down and arrest Lankford. The car was later found in Thomasville.

Lankford was charged with second-degree burglary, and theft charges are pending. He’s jailed awaiting a bail hearing. It’s unclear if Lankford has a lawyer.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
52°F A few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories