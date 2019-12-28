Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Football-making town sets record for most thrown at once

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

ADA, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio town long associated with the manufacturing of footballs has set a Guinness World Record for the most thrown at the same time.

The organization certified the record after the attempt was made Oct. 25 by 950 people simultaneously throwing a football on the Ada War Memorial Stadium football field, the Lima News reported this week.

Students from kindergarten through 12th grade joined teachers, coaches, bus drivers, school staff and community members to set the record.

The Wilson Football Factory in Ada donated more than 1,000 commemorative footballs for the attempt. Workers at the factory make about 3,000 footballs a day, cutting, stitching and lacing each by hand in a 25-step process.

The company supplies the football used by the NFL.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

68°F Broken Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
43°F Cloudy with showers. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories