Floating mannequins limbs mistaken for body parts

STOCKTON, Calif. (KOVR) Along a busy California off-ramp, there was a sight that could make anyone do a triple take.

“I’d freak out, you know? And that’d be the first thing I do, actually call 911,” Chris Akers said.

Drivers spotted what looked to be a body and several limbs floating in the water. Fortunately, it was all just plastic mannequins.

California Highway Patrol responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call from a trucker who had spotted the mannequin carnage.

“The first visual is ‘Oh my gosh.’ And then you kind of go ‘Wait a second. There’s a leg here, a leg there,” Officer Ruben Jones said.

Jones said the incident was taken very seriously since homicides in the area surged in the last year.

However, officers quickly realized real humans were not involved.