Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Field of dreams: Marriage proposal shows up on Google Maps

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — A German man’s marriage proposal got a bigger audience than he had planned, after it showed up on an aerial picture used by Google Maps.

The German news agency dpa reported Wednesday that 32-year-old part-time farmer Steffen Schwarz used a machine to plant a field of corn in such a way that the gaps spelled out the words “Do you want to marry me?”

Schwarz says he got his girlfriend to fly a drone over the field last May in Huettenberg, central Germany, revealing the romantic message. She said yes.

He told dpa he hadn’t intended or expected the image to appear on Google’s popular mapping service until ann aunt in Canada pointed it out to him.

Schwarz and his fiancee plan to marry in June.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
53°F Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
53°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
53°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

73°F Broken Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
53°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
52°F Cloudy with showers. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Sidebar