Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Rabbit-eared tortoise pleases at Key West Fantasy Fest

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

In this Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Donna the tortoise crawls on the Fantasy Fest Pet Masquerade stage in Key West, Fla., costumed as characters from the classic fable “The Tortoise and the Hare.” The event was one of many activities during Key West’s 10-day costuming and masking festival that continues through Sunday, Oct. 27. (Rob O’Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — The often-decadent Fantasy Fest is in full flair this weekend in Key West.

At Wednesday evening’s family friendly Pet Masquerade, entrants included costumed dogs, cats and a tortoise carrying a plush rabbit themed “The Tortoise and the Hare,” drawing inspiration from the fable of the same name.

The overall winner was Diana Benton of Titusville, Florida, who dressed her two cats as country artists Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton, subscribing to the festival’s musical theme of “In Tune But . Off Key.”

Upcoming highlights include Friday afternoon’s masquerade march and a parade with floats and flamboyantly costumed marching groups. Saturday night’s parade is expected to draw some 60,000 revelers.

The 10-day festival ends Sunday after a children’s carnival and an afternoon dance party.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
60°F Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
60°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
60°F Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 57F. NNE winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
60°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 57F. NNE winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
61°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories