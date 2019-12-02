Live Now
Evacuation slide falls from jet, lands in yard; no one hurt

In this Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 photo provided by Kevin Brown, police officers talk to Stephanie Leguia and Wenhan Huang beside an evacuation slide that fell from a jetliner into the yard of a home in Milton, Mass. A Delta Air Lines spokeswoman said the uninflated slide fell from a flight from Paris to Boston midday as it approached for a landing. Authorities say no one was hurt. (Kevin Brown via AP)

MILTON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say no one was hurt when an evacuation slide fell from a jetliner into the yard of a suburban Boston home.

A Delta Air Lines spokeswoman tells the Boston Herald that the uninflated slide fell from a flight from Paris to Boston around noon Sunday.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the pilot reported a loud noise as the plane approached Logan Airport and landed safely.

Police in Milton, south of Boston, alerted the agency that the slide had been found in a resident’s yard.

Wenhan Huang tells The Patriot Ledger he was doing yard work when the slide took out several branches of his Japanese maple.

His neighbor, Stephanie Leguia, was feet from where it fell and fears it could have killed someone.

