Drunken Pennsylvania man placed in jail with his vacuum

Weird News

by: Bill Shannon

Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE TWP. CLEARFIELD CO, Pa. (WTAJ)- Lawrence Township Police in Pennsylvania, responded to a man struggling to walk down the Clearfield Shawville Highway with a vacuum cleaner on Thursday, November 7.

Jason Schmoke, 38, was seen walking the white fog line of the highway, in and out of traffic, struggling with a large box containing his Bissell vacuum cleaner.

Police identified Schmoke and found that he had a warrant for unpaid fines. They report Schmoke was also drinking alcohol while on probation with a no-alcohol clause.

Charges have been filed for public drunkenness. Schmoke was reportedly taken to Clearfield County Jail where he was placed with his vacuum.

