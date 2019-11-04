Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Drunk Austrian policeman suspended after crashing into car

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian authorities say an allegedly intoxicated off-duty policeman has been suspended after crashing into a car that was being checked by other officers.

Police said the incident happened at around 1 a.m. Monday in Tyrol province. Officers were able to get out of the way as their 55-year-old colleague drove into the back of the car they were checking, but both he and the two people in that vehicle — an Iraqi man and an Italian woman — were injured.

The Austria Press Agency reported that authorities said a breathalyzer test was positive, but wouldn’t say how far over the limit he was, citing data protection reasons. His driver’s license was taken away on the spot.

The officer was suspended from work and faces disciplinary proceedings.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
13 mph E
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
49°F A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar