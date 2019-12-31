1  of  2
Live Now
Watch Live: Lone Star NYE Live! fireworks set to ring in 2020 Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Drag queen, lime among New Year’s “drops” in Florida Keys

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Evalena Worthington rehearses her New Year’s Eve descent, costumed as a pirate wench, late Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Key West, Fla. Worthington’s event, at the Schooner Wharf Bar, is one of six offbeat warm-weather takeoffs on New York City’s Times Square “ball drop” that are scheduled for the subtropical island on New Year’s Eve. (Rob O’Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

There are going to be plenty of things dropping for New Year’s Eve in Key West, Florida.

The Sunshine State’s hedonistic, subtropical island has six different “drops” Tuesday evening modeled after New York City’s famous ball drop.

Among them is Gary Marion, known as the drag queen Sushi, who will be lowered in a huge facsimile of a woman’s high heel at a bar on Duval Street.

Outside Sloppy Joe’s Bar, famous for being a hangout of writer Ernest Hemingway, thousands of revelers are expected to watch the drop of a gigantic man-made conch shell, the symbol of the Florida Keys.

Celebrants can see a huge replica of a Key lime wedge splashing down into a larger-than-life margarita glass at a harbor-side resort.

There also will be a “landing” of a flight attendant in a section of a replica aircraft at First Flight Island Restaurant & Brewery, billed as the birthplace of Pan American World Airways.

Also on the bill are a faux “tuna drop” and a “pirate wench” who will be lowered from the top of a tall ship’s mast.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
40°F A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

42°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 42°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

49°F Broken Clouds Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

47°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories