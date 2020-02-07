Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Dispute between neighbors ends in Roomba, fecal matter attack

Weird News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YUKON, Okla. (CNN/KFOR) — Throwing fecal matter, spelling out swear words, and attacking with a Roomba. Those are elements of a recent episode between neighbors in Yukon, Oklahoma.

And it was caught on tape.

“I told him, if you break through the fence, I’m gonna shoot you,” said neighbor David Baird.

David Baird, gun in hand, after his neighbor — John Stafford — allegedly starting trying to break down their shared fence with a Roomba vacuum cleaner.

His wife and kids huddled inside their Yukon home after a 12-hour ordeal with the man next door.

“Threw fecal matter out from his driveway into our yard,” said Baird.

Eventually, the SWAT team, the bomb squad, and the robot were called out.

Baird and his neighbors, staying up late, captured it all on video.

Stafford, barricading himself inside his home, made several calls to police:

“I would like to report a d*****bag.”
“Sir, you’d like to report a what?”
“A d*****bag.”
“Can you speak like an adult, please, and tell me what situation you’re having?”
“D-o-u-bleep-bleep-bleep.”
“Again, I am going to ask you to tell me the problem you are having.”
“B-b-b-b-a-g d*****bag!”
“Did you hear that?”

OKC and Yukon dispatchers took six 911 calls from him in all.

Negotiators in the street tried to lure him outside, eventually releasing canisters of pepper spray to get him out.

“I take any threat against my family dead serious to me,” said Baird.

Stafford faces a complaint of planning an act of violence.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

38°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

38°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

37°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

39°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

40°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories