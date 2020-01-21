Live Now
Cops: Waze app directs casino-bound drivers into wilderness

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, N.J. (AP) — An ad in the Waze navigation app is misdirecting motorists headed to Atlantic City’s Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa into the wilderness of New Jersey’s Pine Barrens, police said.

Jackson Township police posted on Facebook that officers in recent weeks have had to help motorists who followed the directions into the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area, where they became stuck on unpaved roads.

“The wildlife area is comprised of more than 12,000 acres, mainly located in Jackson and Plumsted townships, which is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) away from the actual Borgata Casino in Atlantic City,” police said.

The Borgata is off the Atlantic City Expressway.

According to police, the problem stems from an orange ad logo in the Waze app.

The address on the ad is correct, police said, but the location pinned with the ad is actually in the Colliers Mills wildlife area, police said.

Waze was working to fix the problem, police said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

