Connecticut high schooler receives thousands of Reese’s

A pallet of 8,640 total Reese’s waits for Oxford High School senior Tanner Soracco in his parking space on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 in Oxford, Conn. It appeared in his parking spot after Reese’s found out he painted it for his senior year in love of his favorite candy. (Photo: Jessica Hill/AP Images for Reese’s)

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A lucky Connecticut high schooler received a special surprise from Reese’s after dedicating his parking spot to the peanut butter cups.

A few weeks ago, Tanner Soracco, a senior at Oxford high school painted his school parking spot with the Reese’s logo to show how much he loves the candy.

A photo of Tanner’s parking spot traveled over 250 miles to Hershey Pennsylvania to the Reese’s brand team where they were overwhelmed by the high schoolers’ fandom for Reese’s.

The Reese’s team contacted Tanner’s mother through Facebook and worked with her and the school to surprise him with a whole pallet of Reeses.

The pallet had over 8,640 total Reese’s, that’s 17,280 Reese’s cups, for Tanner to share with his friends as a “thanks for being such a big fan” from the company.

