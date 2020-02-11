Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

‘Color us red’: Target sorry for ‘Minnesota Badgers’ onesie

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Target admits a onesie it carried in some stores misidentified the mascot for the largest university in its home state.

The Minneapolis-based retail giant apologized to University of Minnesota Golden Gophers fans Tuesday for carrying a maroon onesie with the words “Minnesota Badgers,” the nickname of Big Ten rival Wisconsin.

The fan website GopherHole.com tweeteda photo from a woman who noticed the onesies while shopping Sunday at a Target in Minneapolis.

“Color us red,” Target said in a statement. “As a Minnesota-based company, we know we are home to the Gophers.”

Kileigh Carpenter, a former University of Minnesota employee who spotted the onesie, told the Star Tribune she was “happy to see both fan bases unite.”

The onesies were available at four Minneapolis-area stores. Target said two were purchased and the remaining 22 were returned to the vendor.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
53°F Periods of rain. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
53°F Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
53°F Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
53°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
53°F Cloudy with showers. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories