(WTNH) — Forget Eggnog, now soda lovers can toast the holiday season with a spicy Sprite or a cinnamon Coke.

There are two new, limited-edition holiday flavors to sip on: Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite and Cinnamon Coca-Cola.

The new sprite flavor was actually created based on ideas from sprite fans.

Coca-Cola says this new cinnamon flavor is the first-ever holiday flavor for the U.S.