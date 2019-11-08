Live Now
Chemical mixture at Buffalo Wild Wings kills employee, sends others to hospital

A Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Jacksonville, Fl. Massachusetts authorities say a Buffalo Wild Wings employee has died and eight others have been hospitalized following a chemical mixture at the restaurant. (Rick Wilson/AP Images for Buffalo Wild Wings) (Photo: AP Images for Buffalo Wild Wings)

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts authorities say a Buffalo Wild Wings employee has died and at least 10 people have been hospitalized following a chemical mixture at the restaurant.

WHDH-TV reports officials responding Thursday night to reports of a chemical reaction in the kitchen area found a male employee suffering from nausea. Burlington police say they think he inhaled fumes from a cleaning agent.

The employee, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was taken to a hospital where he later died. Authorities evacuated the restaurant and urged anyone who was inside at the time to get medical treatment, if needed.

A Buffalo Wild Wings statement says the company is “shocked and saddened” and working with the franchisee and authorities.

The suburban Boston sports bar will remain closed while the investigation continues.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

