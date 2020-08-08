California couple stares down six-foot boa constrictor they found in their toilet

ELK GROVE, Calif. (CNN/KOVR) — A startling morning surprise for a California family when they went to use the bathroom. They found a six-foot-long snake in their toilet.

“I lost all trust in restrooms,” said Irma Zambrano of Elk Grove, Calif.

It was definitely not a typical Friday morning for the Zambrano family.

“My husband, before he leaves for work, always uses the restroom,” said Zambrano. “When he walked into the restroom and lifted the lid he saw a snake.”

The slithery surprise was a six-foot-long boa constrictor.

“That’s like the worst nightmare is something coming out of the toilet,” said Zambrano. “We’re thinking it’s going to run out and out run everybody and wrap around us and suffocate us.”

So Zambrano called for help. The rattlesnake rustler to the rescue.

“I went in the bathroom lifted up the toilet seat,” said Glenn Stough of Ramirez Rattlesnake Removal.

Fifteen years on the job, and Stough’s never seen anything like it.

“He’s strong, he gets big and he grabbed onto something, but he’s trying to pull me in with him,” said Stough. “He was stronger than my tongs and I was about ready to grab him with my hands. I knew I had to get him out of there. Luckily he kind of froze up a little bit and I was able to suck him out of there.”

Boa constrictors like this one aren’t native to California. So where did this guy come from?

“I have to assume that one of these neighbors is missing their pet,” said Stough.

As for Ms. Zambrano, she says from now on she may just have to hold it. What is her relationship with toilets now

“When I use the restroom in the morning, I usually don’t even turn on the lights,” said Zambrano. “Wow, the lights will be on. I will take a glance. I will flush twice and then sit down.”

The six-foot snake was safely delivered to animal control.