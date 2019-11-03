Live Now
Caged dog found floating in lake in Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA-TV) — A fisherman says he found a caged dog floating in Kaufman Lake.

His friend sent in these pictures and says the dog is being cared for at the U of I Vet Med clinic.

Several social media sites posted about the dog being found.

The U of I Veterinary Medicine clinic is hopeful for the dog. They said when she was brought in, she was suffering from hypothermia, and had wounds that needed to be treated.

The dog is eating and drinking. It’s expected to be okay.

The Vet Med clinic did not provide any information about an owner.

