Accused Louisiana cop-killer takes stand in own defense
Boy suspected of using remote control car to smuggle drugs

SAN DIEGO (AP) — California authorities have arrested a 16-year-old boy suspected of using a remote-controlled car to transport $106,000 worth of methamphetamine across the border.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Tuesday that the boy was arrested Sunday near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego.

Border patrol agents say they believe someone on the south of the U.S.-Mexico border was able to slip the car filled with drugs through a gap in the fencing and then drive it to the teen waiting on the other side.

Authorities say an agent found the boy hiding near the border Sunday with a toy car and 50 packages of methamphetamine weighing more than 55 pounds (25 kilograms).

Authorities say the car would have had to make multiple trips to transport the drugs.

Information from: The San Diego Union-Tribune, http://www.utsandiego.com

