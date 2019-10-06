Bear cub ‘carjacks’ van in Gatlinburg

GATLIBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Some breaking news out of Gatlinburg, a bear cub “carjacking,” a work van on Friday.
Jeff Stokely sharing these videos with us tonight.
He says he was with a customer on Helden Circle when the cub got inside the van.
After rummaging around and even honking the horn, Stokely managed to get the bear out of the vehicle.
LATEST POSTS:
- Nearly 1M migrants arrested along southern border during government’s 2019 fiscal year
- St. Martinville man facing 806 counts of distribution of child pornography
- Suspected drug house in Carencro goes up in flames
- White House refusal to allow ambassador to testify amps up impeachment battle
- Rep. Abraham (R. La) pushes to expel Nancy Pelosi from House of Representatives