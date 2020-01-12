Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Amazon package had dirty diapers in it, family says

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey family says they received used diapers from Amazon’s delivery service.

Nassly Sales said she was shocked to see diapers covered in what appeared to be fecal matter when she opened her Amazon package, WPIX-TV reportedon Friday.

Sales said she purchases diapers for her two daughters each month from the online retail giant’s Amazon Warehouse section, which sells returned items at a discounted rate. Amazon inspects and certifies all open-box products before reselling them, according to Amazon’s website.

Sales immediately started disinfecting her nursery and wiped down her daughter with rubbing alcohol. The Jersey City woman said she feared for her daughter’s health since she was born 26 weeks premature and has a compromised immune system.

The family said the substance on the diapers appears to be fecal matter, but they have not had it officially tested.

An Amazon spokesperson said the company worked with the family to resolve the issue.

“We work hard to provide customers with a great experience and deeply regret that this situation did not live up to our high standards,” the spokesperson said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
68°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories