GROSSE TETE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) – The Tiger Truck Stop in Grosse Tete is turning a negative into a positive.

They have a sign up on the side of I-10 between Port Allen and Grosse Tete that reads “Stop in for gas and a bite, next exit.”

The advertisement stems from a September incident involving the truck stop’s resident camel and a Florida woman who entered the animal’s pen.