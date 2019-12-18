Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

2 cowboy hat-wearing pigeons now in custody, 1 still at large

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another pigeon with a cowboy hat on it’s head has been safely captured. The pigeon rescue group Lofty Hopes says “Billie the Pidge” is now safe.

They brought it to a veterinarian who says the hat was glued to the bird’s head.

“Cluck Norris” is the other bird they saved earlier this week. It’s hat was also glued on. The vet had to trim its feathers to take the hat off.

The rescue group is currently trying to safely capture “Coo-lamity Jane.”

It’s still unknown who put the hats on the birds.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Mostly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories