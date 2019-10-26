WEATHER BLOG: Warming trend to begin next week, significant blast of cold air by Halloween

A strong cold front has pushed through the area, giving us a cool Saturday. Also, helping in this cause was a cloud deck that hovered over the area through most of today, limiting sunshine and incoming solar radiation.

By tonight, these clouds will begin to lift out, which will allow temperatures to drop quickly. By tomorrow morning, temperatures could bottom out near 50 degrees, with some locations sneaking into the upper 40s. Mostly sunny skies will make for a great day tomorrow with highs topping out in the low-mid 70s!

A warming trend is expected Monday and Tuesday as south winds return. This is in response to a developing storm system across the western U.S. This will also pull moisture back into the area by Tuesday and this could lead to a return of showers. A slight chance of showers is anticipated on Tuesday, but rain chances increase on Wednesday as atmospheric lift increases with the storm system/cold front drawing closer. Ahead of this front, the airmass will be very warm, with highs anticipated to be in the lower 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

By Halloween, things will change drastically. This very strong front will work through the area through the afternoon. Temperatures Thursday could start in the 70s, but could drop into the 50s by the afternoon. Accompanying the front will also be showers and thunderstorms. Unfortunately, this will make for a wet and possibly cold Trick-or-Treat, as temperatures will be quickly dropping with showers lingering. Add to this a very strong northwesterly/north wind in the 15-30 mph range, which will make things feel even colder. Bottom line, let’s hope the forecast changes for Halloween, with models hopefully pushing the front back or ahead 6-8 hours. Temperatures will drop behind this front Thursday night and by Friday morning, readings could be in the 40s! European model favoring upper 40s, while the colder GFS model favoring upper 30s/lower 40s!!

By Friday afternoon, most models have temperatures barely sneaking into the lower 60s, even under full sunshine. If current models are correct, this would easily be the coldest air-mass we’ve seen so far this Fall season!