WEATHER BLOG: Warm Sunday, storms likely Monday with slight severe threat

Mild overnight with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s by tomorrow morning. South winds will increase tomorrow afternoon in response to a developing low pressure across the middle parts of the country. The upper-level energy with this system will work through the area on Monday, helping a cold front to move through.

Ahead of the front tomorrow, expect very warm temperatures, with readings possibly getting into the middle 80s. A few showers and storms could be possible, but rain coverage will remain near 30%.

By Monday morning, the surface cold front will be approaching eastern Texas. The front works through Acadiana Monday afternoon, bringing with it heavy rain and storm activity. There does appear to be a severe weather risk, albeit a low one. Wind shear in model fields of the atmosphere does not look overly impressive, with the strongest upper-level energy and shear being shown well north of Acadiana. For this reason, the higher severe storm risk will be across central and northeastern portions of the state, stretching into northwestern Mississippi. Across Acadiana, a storm or two could produce a strong wind gust or an isolated tornado, so we’ll be watching things to be on the safe side. The Storm Prediction Center has the northern portions of Acadiana under a “Slight Level 2/5” risk for severe weather, although I think this may be too aggressive as the setup does not look particularly impressive from a severe weather standpoint.

By Monday night/Tuesday morning, temperatures will be dropping quickly, getting into the middle 50s by morning. Tuesday and Wednesday look great, with full sunshine and highs in the middle 70s.

Rain chances increase again Thursday and Friday in response to another strong cold front, poised to work through on Friday. This front, based off of the latest long-range model guidance, appears to be stronger than the one anticipated Monday. If current models have it correct, highs could be in the upper 60s next Saturday with a morning start in the 40s! We’ll see!