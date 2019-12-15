Live Now
WEATHER BLOG: Warm and windy tomorrow, storms Monday with severe weather threat

Weather
Cool conditions overnight tonight with readings falling into the middle 50s. Some fog could be possible tomorrow morning once again, so drive slowly if you encounter this on your morning commute.

By tomorrow afternoon, south winds will be rapidly increasing as low pressure develops. Winds will be in the 12-25 mph range throughout the day with temperatures in the upper 70s and increasing clouds.

Storms will begin to line up across eastern Texas by early Monday afternoon. A weak low pressure area will move across northern Louisiana through the day, pushing warm/moist air further north, which will destabilize the atmosphere. Timing of storms appear to be late Monday afternoon and possibly into Monday evening. Wind dynamics in the atmosphere won’t be overly impressive, but definitely high enough to warrant a slight chance for a few severe storms. With a pocket of dry air aloft, damaging winds will be a threat if storms can grow more linear in nature. Spin in the atmosphere is not high enough to produce any type of significant tornado event, but may be just enough for a storm or two to grow rotation, especially discrete cells. The Storm Prediction Center has the northern portions of Acadiana hatched in for a Slight “Level 2/5” risk for severe storms Monday.

Behind this system, much colder air filters in Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will only be in the middle 50s with morning starts in the low-mid 30s Wednesday and Thursday morning. A light freeze is not out of the question Thursday morning.

Overcast

Abbeville

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Areas of dense fog developing. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy skies. Areas of dense fog developing. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
