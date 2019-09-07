WEATHER BLOG: Very hot temperatures expected to continue through the next week

The heat continued today as highs will likely top out in the upper 90s across most locations. Another hot day is projected tomorrow with highs in the 96-98 degree territory across Acadiana. Triple digit heat is likely across the central and northern portions of the state. This heat is being caused by a high pressure cell aloft, which is promoting sinking air, leading to hot temperatures. This is also the reason why we’re seeing the lack of rainfall as clouds need rising air to grow and produce rainfall.

This high pressure will remain the dominant weather factor over our area through the next few days. It could, however, scoot a bit to the east by the early and middle parts of next week, giving us a tad bit of relief from the upper 90s and allowing the introduction of isolated storm chances (20-30%).

The high appears to shift back over the area through the end of next week though. The European model, which is typically very good, supports this idea. This could lead to another round of heat heading into the end of next week and into next weekend. This dry pattern looks to continue with rain chances remaining minimal through the next seven days.