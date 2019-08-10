WEATHER BLOG: Very hot in the near-term, rain chances increasing later this week

It was a very hot day across Acadiana with readings once again topping out in the middle 90s. Feels like temperatures were in the 105-112 degree range when factoring in humidity. Temperatures will be cooling down tonight, but only into the upper 70s.

For tomorrow, high pressure will continue to be the dominant factor in our forecast. This means more heat is expected and HEAT ADVISORIES will most likely be issued for tomorrow. Highs are expected to be in the middle 90s with feels like temperatures in the same 105-112 degree territory. Make sure you stay hydrated and be careful in the heat.

The hot temperatures will continue until Tuesday. Thereafter, the ridge of high pressure will begin to breakdown across the area. A weak front will move into the area from the north, along with a piece of upper-level energy. This will spark widespread storms heading through Wednesday and Thursday of next week as the front will stall across the area. With high-levels of moisture in the atmosphere, some heavier rainfall and localized flooding will be possible. Temperatures on these days will be held in the lower 90s due to the increased cloud cover and rainfall. Scattered storms will stay in the forecast through the end of next week.